The Incognito Sale, In Aid Of Kildare's Jack & Jill Foundation, Has Sold Out.

Kildare's Jack and Jill Foundation says it is "delighted and slightly stunned" that its online art sale, Incognito, has sold out.

Over 900 donated works of art have sold within a matter of hours, after this morning's launch.

40 Kildare artists, Robert Ballagh, Bruce and Patti Springsteen and Bono are among those to donate pieces.

bidders don't know the identity of the works artist until after they buy the piece.

Jack and Jill planned a 2nd Icognito sale in September, but will review its scheduling based on the "unprecedented demand we saw today".