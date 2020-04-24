The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Up To 4,000 Irish Students Could Lose Their Places In UK Colleges.

: 04/24/2020 - 13:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There's concern 4 thousand Irish students might lose their place in UK college courses if Leaving Cert results aren't back by the end of August.

A stakeholder meeting is taking place today to discuss ongoing issues with the state exams.

Stephen Murphy reports:

