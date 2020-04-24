White House Press Secretary: Trump's Comments On Disinfectant Used "Irresponsibly" By The Media.

The White House Press Secretary says Donald Trump's comments about using disinfectant to cure covid-19 have been taken out of context by the media.

The US President last night asked if there was a way that disinfectant could be injected into patients to clean the virus out.

His comments led to the maker of Dettol reminding the public that "under no circumstances" should its products be injected into the human body.

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House Press Secretary, says Trump's comments were used irresponsibly by the media.

Stock image: Pixabay