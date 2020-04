The Taoiseach's defended the government's approach to tackling the spread of Coronavirus in Nursing Homes.

There has been increasing calls for more resources to be provided to the sector as residents of long term care setting have seen the most fatalities.

Staff, funding and the provision of PPE have been key demands.

Taosieach Leo Varadkar acknowledges it has been difficult to provide the support:

File image: RollingNews