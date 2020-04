Kildare Community Gardai have now raised over €14,000 in aid of staff at Naas General Hospital and St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy.

They had hoped to raise €10,000 by volunteering to either have their heads shaved, dyed or, according to Kildare Gardai " for those without hair to shave, dye or wear a novelty wig for a week."

They are mounting the campaign through GoFundMe

It continues until May 1st.