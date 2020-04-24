Listen Live Logo

Listen: US Covid 19 Death Toll Has Surpassed 50,000 People.

: 04/24/2020 - 18:10
Author: Ciara Plunkett
america_states_map_1_pixabay.jpg

The death toll from Covid-19 in the United States has surpassed 50,000.

It comes as the number of people infected by the virus worldwide approaches 2.8 million across 211 countries and territories.

Shane Beatty reports:

newstalk1746439.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

