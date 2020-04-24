Listen Live Logo

Listen: Maynooth U. Prof. Says Government Claims Of Spare Capacity For Covid 19 Testing Are Misleading.

: 04/24/2020 - 18:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
maynooth_university_logo.png

Government claims that there is spare testing capacity for Covid 19 are misleading, according to a leading expert.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today to consider widening the criteria for tests.

At the moment they are carried out on people who display two major symptoms, contacts of a confirmed case, and on healthcare staff or those in a vulnerable group.

Prof Paul Moynagh from Maynooth University says because of the narrow focus on testing, it gives an 'appearance' of spare capacity:

newstalk1755516.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

