Kildare County Council Joins #InThisTogether Campaign.

Kildare County Council has joined the In This Together campaign.

It aims to highlight the range of activities and resources available to the people of the county during Covid 19 restrictions.

The campaign's motto is:: Stay Connected, Stay Active

Kildare County Council is now encouraging everyone to set a new daily activity, which could make them feel healthier, or happier.

Among the resources KCC and its partners are offering include:

KSP have launched a series of Sports Stars videos on mental health & wellness aimed at addressing difficulties faced during the Pandemic.

Arts service have a live stream concert and a sing-along initiative aimed at residents of Nursing Home & anyone experiencing loneliness or isolation, led by Sadhbh O'Sullivan,

Kildare Sports Partnership are giving Free work out classes and inclusive exercise classes aimed at Adults, children, teenagers, older persons and those with limited mobility.

Online library services remain open 24/7, including eBook, eMagazine, eComic&eAudiobook lending, music streaming, online educational courses and language learning: