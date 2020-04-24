Listen Live Logo

Kildare County Council Joins #InThisTogether Campaign.

: 04/24/2020 - 18:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council has joined the In This Together campaign.

It aims to highlight the range of activities and resources available to the people of the county during Covid 19 restrictions.

The campaign's motto is:: Stay Connected, Stay Active

Kildare County Council is now encouraging everyone to set a new daily activity, which could make them feel healthier, or happier.

Among the resources KCC and its partners are offering include:

  • KSP have launched a series of Sports Stars videos on mental health & wellness aimed at addressing difficulties faced during the Pandemic.
  • Arts service have a live stream concert and a sing-along initiative aimed at residents of Nursing Home & anyone experiencing loneliness or isolation, led by Sadhbh O'Sullivan,
  • Kildare Sports Partnership are giving Free work out classes and inclusive exercise classes aimed at Adults, children, teenagers, older persons and those with limited mobility.

Online library services remain open 24/7, including eBook, eMagazine, eComic&eAudiobook lending, music streaming, online educational courses and language learning:

  • Let’s Play Ireland is a whole of Government campaign to highlight the importance of play for children, particularly in the challenging time and to provide information and resources for families to support their children’s play.
  • As part of the Toys, Technology and Training (TTT) Programme 2020, which supports children and adults with learning difficulties or disabilities facilitators have delivered their talks/ workshops via our social media platforms.  Recent and upcoming talks include the topics of 'Primary School and Dyspraxia', speech and language therapy and an upcoming talk on AHD by ADHD Ireland.

