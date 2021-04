The voting results of the Citizens' Assembly on Gender Equality will be revealed later this morning.

100 people, including 9 from Co. Kildare, have been looking into the issue since January of last year.

They've focused on the barriers to equality in society, gender-based violence, childcare and other topics.

Noeline Blackwell, from Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, gave the Assembly a presentation last month and she hopes it's taken on board.

Stock image: Pexels