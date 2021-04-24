Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Over 800 Weapons Seized In Ireland's Prisons Last Year.

: 24/04/2021 - 10:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
prison_cell_pixabay.jpg

Over 800 weapons have been seized in Irish prisons in the past two years.

According to freedom of information figures, 540 were recovered in 2019 and 294 last year.

77 weapons were taken off inmates in Wheatfield Prison in Dublin in 2020 - the highest in the country.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!