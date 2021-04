The HSE is being criticised for paying a recruitment company 12.5 million euro to help to deal with the pandemic.

The money was paid to CPL between March and December of last year, for several services.

The company provided agency staff, and helped to recruit swabbers, vaccinators and testing and tracing workers.

Sinn Féin's employment spokesperson, Louise O'Reilly, says the HSE didn't use the money wisely.

File image: RollingNews