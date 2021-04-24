Listen: Assembly Recommends Deleting The Article Of The Constitution Referring To A Woman's Place As In The Home.

The Citizens' Assembly has recommended removing the part of the Constitution that refers to women's place in the home.

The assembly is comprised of 100 people, of whom 9 are from Kildare.

The Assembly on Gender Equality has put forward 45 recommendations that will be sent to Government.

They include introducing maternity leave for all elected representatives and moving childcare to a publicly funded model.

Chair of the Assembly, Dr Catherine Day, says the members voted to replace the "women's place in the home clause":

FIle image: Citizens' Assembly logo