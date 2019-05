Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein - who's been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women - is understood to be close to reaching a settlement.

The tentative deal - believed to be worth around 39 million euro - is aimed at resolving a number of civil cases.

The scandal's forced Mr. Weinstein into bankruptcy.

He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Sky's US correspondent Hannah Thomas-Peter says this won't be the end of it: