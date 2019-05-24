Friday Night Rhythm

30 People, Taking Part In Private Yoga Class In Iran, Arrested.

: 05/24/2019 - 17:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Thirty people taking part in a private yoga class in Iran have been arrested.

Local authorities said they were wearing "inappropriate outfits" and "behaved inappropriately".

They also weren't happy men and women were in the same lesson, and said the instructor didn't have a licence.

