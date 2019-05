European leaders have insisted they'll keep working towards an "orderly" Brexit - after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her own departure.

She'll be gone as Conservative leader in two weeks - but stay on as prime minister until a successor is chosen.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she respects the decision, while France's President Macron has called for rapid clarification about what Britain wants.

The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has paid tribute in Brussels.