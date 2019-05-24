Friday Night Rhythm

Cost Of Living In Dublin Higher Than New York & London.

05/24/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The cost of living in Dublin is higher than New York, San Francisco and London. 

The report by Deutsche Bank analyzed the cost and quality of living for residents in 56 cities around the world. 

Dublin came second on the list only topped by Zurich, Switzerland. 

