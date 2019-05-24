Starlink's 1st Two Satelites Have Been Launched.

The first satellites have been launched for a new service aiming to deliver reliable and affordable broadband internet to every corner of the globe.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk says the Starlink satellite network will provide internet to parts of the world that have never been connected before.

His company SpaceX plans to fire twelve thousand internet satellites into orbit by the mid 2020s.

The first batch was successfully launched from Cape Canaveral this morning and all sixty have been released into orbit as planned.

