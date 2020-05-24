€276,000 Raised For Kildare Children Orphaned After Their Father's Death Of Covid 19.

Over €276,000 in nine days by the Kildare Filipino Community for four children whose father has died of Covid 19.

55 year old Miguel Plangca had lived in Naas for 20 years, and worked at Green Isle Foods throughout that time.

He sent money to his family in the Philippines, which included his wife and four children.

His children, whose children now range in age from 12 to 21, joined him in Naas in 2014, when his wife died of cancer.

Miguel was admitted to Naas General Hospital on April 1st.

His sister, Fely, who came to Naas in 2009, was also hospitalised for Covid 19, but was discharged after 5 days.

Two of Miguel's children were also diagnosed with Covid 19 and have recovered.

All four children are being cared for by their aunt in Allenwood.

Image: GoFundMe