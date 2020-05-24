Classic Hits Sunday

5pm - 7pm
with
Dave McGrath

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

€276,000 Raised For Kildare Children Orphaned After Their Father's Death Of Covid 19.

: 05/24/2020 - 10:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
plangca_children_gofundme.jpeg

Over €276,000 in nine days by the Kildare Filipino Community for four children whose father has died of Covid 19.

55 year old Miguel Plangca had lived in Naas for 20 years, and worked at Green Isle Foods throughout that time.

He sent money to his family in the Philippines, which included his wife and four children.

His children, whose children now range in age from 12 to 21, joined him in Naas in 2014, when his wife died of cancer.

Miguel was admitted to Naas General Hospital on April 1st.

His sister, Fely, who came to Naas in 2009, was also hospitalised for Covid 19, but was discharged after 5 days.

Two of Miguel's children were also diagnosed with Covid 19 and have recovered.

All four children are being cared for by their aunt in Allenwood.

 

Image: GoFundMe

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!