The Leaving Cert isn't as fair as people think, according to a UCD Professor and former teacher.

Covid-19 has meant for the first time the written exams have been cancelled and replaced with predictive grades, which will be given by teachers.

Around 3,000 Kildare students, and 57,000 across Ireland, will be given calculated grades this year.

Aoibheann Ni Shuilleabhain is a former exam corrector - she says there's now an opportunity for it to be reimagined:

File image: RollingNews