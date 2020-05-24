Listen: McConkey Says Reducing Social Distancing From 2 Metres Could Prompt 400% Increase In Covid 19 Infections.

Classic Hits Sunday

05/24/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Reducing our social distancing rule from two metres to one could see the rate of transmission quadruple, according to a leading health expert.

Some minister raised the issue at Cabinet on Friday and it's expected to be brought up again when they meet the Chief Medical Officer next week.

The World Health Organisation says one metre is sufficient.

But infectious disease specialist at the Royal College of Surgeons, Professor Sam McConkey, says reducing our guidelines could have a big impact:

