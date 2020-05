The HSE has received assurances the late filing of Covid-19 data at the Mater Hospital hasn't been repeated elsewhere.

Earlier this month it was revealed 244 positive tests were added to a national database late, some of them dating back weeks.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says an investigation into the incident has been completed and sent to the Department of Health.

He says there were issues with uploading data, but the Mater did its duty under the law:

File image: RollingNews