The Irish tourism industry can only expect a fifth of its normal business this year, according to a representative body.

Tourism Ireland says the limits on travel due to Covid-19 represent a "profound" impact on the sector.

But its chief executive Niall Gibbons says there's an oppertunity to tap into new domestic travellers who would usually spend up to five billion euro overseas.

He says the near-total shutdown of air travel has badly affected international tourism: