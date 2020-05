People who filled up Trócaire boxes during lent are being asked to count up the loose change and send a card donation instead.

The Maynooth headquartered charity says some five million euro a year's collected normally, but the pandemic has meant it has had to postpone collections - tieing up 60 percent of its annual funding.

Trócaire CEO Caoimhe de Barra says there are millions of people in the developing world who need their support:

Stock image: Pixabay