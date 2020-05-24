Classic Hits Sunday

Tender For Main Contractor For The Athy Southern Distributor Road Issed.

: 05/24/2020 - 13:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

The tender for the main constract for the €30 million Athy Southern Distributor Road has been issued.

The road is intended to funnel chronic traffic congestion out of the centre of the town, and enabling works have been underway for the last year.

Kildare County Council is now seeking the contractor to build the 3.4 kilometre single carriageway, to include shared cycleways, public lighting, drainage, signalised junctions, new roundabout, new railway bridge, new Barrow Bridge, landscaping, earthworks, safety barriers, pavements.

Tenders are due to be submitted by June 19th.

 

