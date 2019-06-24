Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

€1.6m Spent On Emergency Accomodation In Kildare In 2018.

: 06/24/2019 - 07:59
Author: Ciara Noble
home_alone_house.jpg

€1.6 million was spent on emergency accomodation in Kildare in 2018.

The Dept. of Housing reports that the bulk of the monies, at €1.2 million, was spent on hotels and B&Bs.

Kildare County Council also spent €309,000 on Michael Gary House, Newbridge and €147,000 on services at Mount Offaly.

€5,000 was spent on Peter McVerry Trust accommodation at "Kerdiffstown", and €4,600 via Cuan Mhuire.

Councils in Kildare, Meath and Offaly spent combined total of €872,000 on regional homeless services management.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!