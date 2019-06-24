€1.6m Spent On Emergency Accomodation In Kildare In 2018.

€1.6 million was spent on emergency accomodation in Kildare in 2018.

The Dept. of Housing reports that the bulk of the monies, at €1.2 million, was spent on hotels and B&Bs.

Kildare County Council also spent €309,000 on Michael Gary House, Newbridge and €147,000 on services at Mount Offaly.

€5,000 was spent on Peter McVerry Trust accommodation at "Kerdiffstown", and €4,600 via Cuan Mhuire.

Councils in Kildare, Meath and Offaly spent combined total of €872,000 on regional homeless services management.