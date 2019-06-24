Kildare Today

The Church Of England To Contact Sexual Abuse Survivors.

: 06/24/2019 - 09:34
Author: Ciara Noble
The Church of England says it's going to make contact with survivors sexually abused by a disgraced bishop - who's died.

Peter Ball was 87 - and was jailed in 2015 for abusing 18 young men over 30 years.

Ball was a self-styled confidant to the Prince of Wales - Charles told an inquiry he felt "deceived."

