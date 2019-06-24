Gardaí Seize Guns And Ammunition In West Dublin.

Two handguns and thirty rounds of ammunition has been seized by Gardaí in West Dublin.

The seizure was made as part of ongoing operations targetting organised crime in the area.

The discovery was made shortly after 7 o'clock yesterday evening,after gardai intercepted a car in the Clonsilla area.

Two men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 30s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Blanchardstown garda station for questioning.

All of the items seized will be forwarded to the Garda Technical Bureau for forensic and ballistic testing.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.