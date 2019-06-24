Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Gardaí Seize Guns And Ammunition In West Dublin.

: 06/24/2019 - 09:40
Author: Ciara Noble
garda_lamp_standard_2.jpg

Two handguns and thirty rounds of ammunition has been seized by Gardaí in West Dublin.

The seizure was made as part of ongoing operations targetting organised crime in the area.

The discovery was made shortly after 7 o'clock yesterday evening,after gardai intercepted a car in the Clonsilla area.

Two men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 30s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Blanchardstown garda station for questioning.

All of the items seized will be forwarded to the Garda Technical Bureau for forensic and ballistic testing.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!