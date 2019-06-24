Kildare Today

Significant Increase In The Number Of Patients On Trolleys At Naas General.

: 06/24/2019 - 10:24
Author: Ciara Noble
hospital_trolley_2.jpg

There are 17 patients waiting on beds this morning at Naas General Hospital.

14 of which are on trolleys.

There were only 6 patients on trolleys last Thursday in the hospital.

Nationwide, 377 patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives association.

