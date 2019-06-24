K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

There Has Been A 10% Rise In The Number Of Sexual Offences Reported.

: 06/24/2019 - 12:18
Author: Róisin Power
garda_lamp_standard.jpg

3,231 sexual offences were reported to gardaí in the 12 months leading up to March, a rise of ten per cent on the previous year.

New CSO statistics show gardaí were made aware of 123 more rapes in that time, with 800 incidents reported in total.

The number of attempted murders almost doubled from 12 to 22, while 1,136 murder threats were reported to An Garda Siochana.

Almost 17 per cent more people were caught with drugs, which coincided with a 138 per cent rise in people driving under the influence of drugs.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!