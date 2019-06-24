There Has Been A 10% Rise In The Number Of Sexual Offences Reported.

3,231 sexual offences were reported to gardaí in the 12 months leading up to March, a rise of ten per cent on the previous year.

New CSO statistics show gardaí were made aware of 123 more rapes in that time, with 800 incidents reported in total.

The number of attempted murders almost doubled from 12 to 22, while 1,136 murder threats were reported to An Garda Siochana.

Almost 17 per cent more people were caught with drugs, which coincided with a 138 per cent rise in people driving under the influence of drugs.