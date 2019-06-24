K Drive

Listen: Hundreds Of Asylum Seekers Can't Leave Direct Provision Due To The Housing Crisis.

06/24/2019
Author: Róisin Power
Hundreds of asylum seekers who have been allowed to stay in Ireland, can’t leave Direct Provision due to the housing crisis.

That’s according to the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission which released its annual report today.

Alison Nulty Reports;

direct_provision.mp3, by Róisin Power

 

