Dublin's first co-living housing block has been refused planning permission.

An Bord Pleanála says the rejected development at Cookstown Way in Tallaght is not an "acceptable living environment".

Bartra Capital wanted to build more than 200 bedrooms, with tenants sharing communal kitchen and lounge areas.

It's still waiting for a decision to be made on a second, similar, development in Dun Laoghaire.