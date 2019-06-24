Health Workers To Strike On Wednesday.

SIPTU has confirmed that Wednesday's strike involving 10,000 health support workers will go ahead, including staff at Naas General Hospital.

It's after talks between the union, the HSE and the Department of Public Expenditure ended today without agreement.

The dispute centres around pay and a jobs evaluation scheme, with SIPTU claiming its members are owed over 16 million euro.

It means hospital staff including health care assistants, theatre workers, porters and chefs will walk off the job for 24-hours from 8am on Wednesday.