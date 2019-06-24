K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Health Workers To Strike On Wednesday.

: 06/24/2019 - 17:12
Author: Róisin Power
siptu_logo.jpg

SIPTU has confirmed that Wednesday's strike involving 10,000 health support workers will go ahead, including staff at Naas General Hospital.

It's after talks between the union, the HSE and the Department of Public Expenditure ended today without agreement.

The dispute centres around pay and a jobs evaluation scheme, with SIPTU claiming its members are owed over 16 million euro.

It means hospital staff including health care assistants, theatre workers, porters and chefs will walk off the job for 24-hours from 8am on Wednesday.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!