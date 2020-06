Heart attack patients are taking on average 18 hours longer to go to hospital since the Covid crisis began.

Croí research shows more than 9,000 urgent cardiac care procedures were not carried out during lockdown.

The heart disease and stroke charity is urging people to go to hospital if they have concerning symptoms.

Doctors at University Hospital Limerick say they did 60 fewer urgent heart procedures per week during the lockdown.

