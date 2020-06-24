Listen: Tyson Fury Has Reportedly Parted Company With Daniel Kinahan.

K Drive

Tyson Fury Has Reportedly Parted Company With Daniel Kinahan.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
Daniel Kinahan has reportedly been dropped by Tyson Fury as his adviser and boxing promoter.

It comes amid mounting pressure over the Dubliner's links to organised crime.

Adrian Harmon reports:

