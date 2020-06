The number of people concerned about their health has fallen as the country emerges from lockdown.

A CSO survey also shows the vast majority of respondents have reduced spending during the pandemic.

More than one in five people, 21 per cent, were very or extremely concerned about their own health in June.

That's down from over 25 per cent in April.

Meanwhile, eight of ten people say they have reduced their spending while 7 in ten say there's been no change in their net income.