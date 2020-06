An Irish haulier has been remanded in custody after appearing in court in England charged with the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in the back of a lorry.

40 year-old Ronan Hughes from Leitrim in Tyholland, Co. Monaghan was extradited to the UK from Ireland following the discovery in Essex last October.

No application for bail was made - he's due at the Old Bailey next month for a plea hearing.



File image: Wikipedia