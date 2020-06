A Kildare mother has revealed the struggle in trying to obtain specialist pain management care for her son.

15 year old Jack McNiffe has complex needs and requires 24 hour care.

His mother, Aisling, in a Twitter thread, says she has been told by the Secretary for locum Pain Consultant at Crumlin Children's Hospital that he will not be seeing any new patients this year.

Jack was the 3rd new referral this year., in January.

Aisling McNiffe joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today