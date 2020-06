Hundreds of people in Belfast are searching for a missing teenager who may be concussed or confused after falling off his bike.

14-year-old Noah Donohoe left his home in South Belfast on Sunday evening.

Police believe he may have suffered a head injury after falling off his bike, he then abandoned his clothing as is seen a short time later cycling while naked.

MP for North Belfast John Finucane is among those involved in the searches:

