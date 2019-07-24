K Drive

Gardai Appeal For Information On Robbery From Kildare Business.

: 07/24/2019 - 11:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai are appealing for information on a robbery at Mother Hubbards in Moyvalley.

It happened on Saturday between midnight and 2am

A window was smashed and the contents of the till stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Leixlip on 01-666-78-00.

