K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Ceann Comhairle Says New Oireachtas Cttee. Rules Won't Have A Chilling Effect.

: 07/24/2019 - 11:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
sean_ofearghail.jpg

The Ceann Comhairle says new sanctions for TDs and Senators arising from a Supreme Court ruling will not stop Oireachtas Commitees doing their jobs.

The court ruled that the Public Accounts Committee acted unlawfully in its treatment of former Rehab Boss Angela Kerins.

New sanctions members as well as remedies for citizens who feel they've been wronged during proceedings are to be brought in by November.

Some politicians say the changes will have a chilling effect on the operation of committees.

Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, and Ceann Comhairle, Seán O'Fearghail, says these changes should bring certainty that committees are acting within the law.

wedsean.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!