Listen: Ceann Comhairle Says New Oireachtas Cttee. Rules Won't Have A Chilling Effect.

The Ceann Comhairle says new sanctions for TDs and Senators arising from a Supreme Court ruling will not stop Oireachtas Commitees doing their jobs.

The court ruled that the Public Accounts Committee acted unlawfully in its treatment of former Rehab Boss Angela Kerins.

New sanctions members as well as remedies for citizens who feel they've been wronged during proceedings are to be brought in by November.

Some politicians say the changes will have a chilling effect on the operation of committees.

Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, and Ceann Comhairle, Seán O'Fearghail, says these changes should bring certainty that committees are acting within the law.