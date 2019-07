The actress Danika McGuigan has died at the age of 33.

Danika, who is the daughter of former boxing champion Barry McGuigan, passed away following a battle with cancer yesterday morning.

Ms McGuigan starred in a number of television and movie projects, including "Philomena" and "Can't Cope, won't cope".

The Agency which represented Danika says she was an incredible and versatile talent who lit up screens.

Image courtesy IMDB