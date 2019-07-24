K Drive

Listen: New Curragh CEO Says Problems With Redevelopment Can Be Resolved.

07/24/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The newly appointed CEO of the Curragh Racecourse says he has "no doubt" the problems identified with the track's redevelopment can be resolved.

Pat Keogh's appointment was announced on Monday, and he assumed the position with immediate effect.

Mr. Keogh has been Chief Executive of Leopardstown since 2011.

He will continue to have general responsibility for Leopardstown, but will scale back that involvement over the coming months.

The extensive redevelopment of the Curragh Racecourse ran €16 million over-budget, and came in at €81 million.

Problems have been identified with several elements of the multi-faceted project, including the parade ring, jockeys and trainers area, and the stand roof.

Mr. Keogh, speaking to Kildare Today, says all issues will be resolved.

wedpatk.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

