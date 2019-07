A compulsory exam for junior doctors has been cancelled due to a computer glitch.

The Royal College of Physicians in Ireland was holding the exam in Walkinstown in Dublin this morning when up to 170 candidates were told it was cancelled.

Many junior doctors had traveled from all over Ireland and the UK to the exam centre.

The RCPI says the situation is 'totally unacceptable' and it's trying to organise a re-sit in August. The next official sitting date is October.