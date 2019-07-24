K Country

Listen: Climate Watchdog Says Ireland Off-Course To Meet 2020 & 2030 Targets.

: 07/24/2019 - 13:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The government's climate watchdog says Ireland is completely off course to meet its 2020 and 2030 targets.

The annual review from the Climate Change Advisory Council finds awareness of the need to adapt remains low, despite several recent extreme weather events.

Shane Beatty reports:

