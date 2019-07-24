K Country

5 Staff Injured In Incident At Midlands Prison, Portlaoise.

: 07/24/2019 - 15:27
Five prison staff have been injured at the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise.

It happened in the National Violence Reduction Unit on Sunday the 21st of July.

The Prison Service says the matter has been referred to the gardaí.

 

 

File image: RollingNews

