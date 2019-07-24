K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: McEntee Says Its Up To Madigan To Decide If There Are More Bailey Questions To Answer.

: 07/24/2019 - 15:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
josepha_madigan_27_06_18_rollingnews.jpg

Helen McEntee says it's up to her cabinet colleague Josepha Madigan to decide if she has more questions to answer on her role in Maria Bailey's compensation claim.

Deputy Bailey was demoted after an investigation into her accident on a swing at the Dean Hotel in Dublin.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan has faced calls from Fianna Fáil to clarify her role in the "swing-gate" controversy.

Her family's law firm represented Maria Bailey in the case, which has since been withdrawn.

Minister McEntee says it's up to Madigan to decide what, if anything, she has to add.

newstalk0949656.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Josepha Madigan/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!