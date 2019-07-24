Listen: McEntee Says Its Up To Madigan To Decide If There Are More Bailey Questions To Answer.

Helen McEntee says it's up to her cabinet colleague Josepha Madigan to decide if she has more questions to answer on her role in Maria Bailey's compensation claim.

Deputy Bailey was demoted after an investigation into her accident on a swing at the Dean Hotel in Dublin.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan has faced calls from Fianna Fáil to clarify her role in the "swing-gate" controversy.

Her family's law firm represented Maria Bailey in the case, which has since been withdrawn.

Minister McEntee says it's up to Madigan to decide what, if anything, she has to add.

File image: Josepha Madigan/RollingNews