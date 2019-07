Drugs, cash and power tools have been seized in Co. Clare, following a day of action carried out as part of an Operation Thor.

Around 6,000 euro worth of cocaine and prescription drugs with a value of 1,000 euro were seized throughout the Ennis area today.

Suspected stolen power tools and a large sum of cash were also recovered by Gardai, who were assisted by the regional armed support unit.

Five people were arrested in connection with the investigation.