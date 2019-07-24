Oktoberfest Dublin Axed Over Hike In Insurance Costs.

One of Dublin's most popular autumn attractions has been axed.

Oktoberfest was due to take place in the city centre later this year.

Oktoberfest Dublin was first held at George's Dock in 2008.

Despite attracting huge numbers every year since, this year's event has been cancelled.

It was due to take place in the IFSC from September 14th, but organisers say there have been "unprecedented increases" in their insurance premium.

In a statement, they say rising insurance costs mean "fun events like ours find it hard to go ahead".

They say, in Germany, they are "not used to the claim culture that has developed in Ireland".

While its taking a break this year, Oktoberfest Dublin says it plans to return in 2020.

