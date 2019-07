Another section of the M7 up-grade is due to open tomorrow morning.

Kildare County Council says, subject to "favourable weather conditions", 3 lanes will be available to traffic on the M7 Westbound carriageway from Junction 10, Naas South and the M7/M9 Diverge

The third lane is scheduled to open at 6am

Reduced temporary speed limits will remain in place while roadworks are ongoing to the verge/hard shoulder areas.