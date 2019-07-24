K Country

PNA Suspends Planned Overtime Ban

: 07/24/2019 - 17:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Sallins based Psychiatric Nurses Association has suspended this evening's planned industrial action by 6,000 of its members.

Nurses were due to begin an overtime ban from 7pm as part of their row with the HSE over the recruitment and retention of mental health staff.

This evening, the PNA says discussions with the Workplace Relations Commission has seen some of the issues resolved, while others will be referred to the Labour Court - which it's agreed to attend.

The union says more than 200 nursing posts have been granted to help tackle the reliance on overtime and agency staff in mental health services.

